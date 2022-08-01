Opium Price Reaches $0.21 (OPIUM)

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Opium has a total market capitalization of $872,383.42 and approximately $72,662.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opium has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

