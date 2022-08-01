Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,970,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Optec International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OPTI stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 6,673,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,572. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Optec International Company Profile

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

