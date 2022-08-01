Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,970,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Optec International Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OPTI stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.00. 6,673,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,572. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Optec International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optec International (OPTI)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.