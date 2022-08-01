Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Increased by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 7.8% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 262,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

