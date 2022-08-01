Orbs (ORBS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.15 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, Orbs has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $132.76 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

