Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 957,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

ORTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,226. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $65.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Orchard Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ORTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

