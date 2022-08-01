Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $68,790.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 52,353,593 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

