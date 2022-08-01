Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $52.09 million and approximately $68,790.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00620702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.
Origin Dollar Coin Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 52,353,593 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
