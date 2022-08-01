ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Down 33.9% in July

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ORIX Stock Performance

ORIX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. 49,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,086. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. ORIX has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.