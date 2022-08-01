Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.83-7.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.76. 221,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $71.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

