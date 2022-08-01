Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Bought by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Enstar Group LTD grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after buying an additional 1,441,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 875,252 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,129 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Owl Rock Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.91. 32,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,021. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

