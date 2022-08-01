PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,796.00

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $66,796.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

