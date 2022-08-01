Palmer Knight Co Sells 17,104 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Palmer Knight Co reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises about 5.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.20.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.82. 5,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,911. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

