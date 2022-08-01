Palmer Knight Co Sells 6,956 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $424.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.25. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

