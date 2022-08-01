Palmer Knight Co Sells 6,988 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Palmer Knight Co lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 3.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 16,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 87,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.32. 28,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.41.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

