Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78.

PRTK has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 783,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

