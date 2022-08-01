Pascal (PASC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Pascal (PASC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Pascal has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Pascal has a total market cap of $317,045.34 and approximately $35.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pascal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
Pascal Coin Profile
Pascal is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,648,325 coins. Pascal’s official website is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pascal
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
