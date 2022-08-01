Pawtocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $234,797.00 (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Pawtocol has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $234,797.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
Pawtocol Coin Profile
Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com.
Buying and Selling Pawtocol
