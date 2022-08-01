PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,798,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

