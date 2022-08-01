Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,314 shares during the quarter. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.04% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBCF traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $35.52. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,486. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

