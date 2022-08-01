Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 2.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.19% of Bio-Techne worth $33,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.83. 981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,424. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $318.07 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.