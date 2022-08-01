Pembroke Management LTD Buys 1,099 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TIXT shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TIXT stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $27.07. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,731. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.