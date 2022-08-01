Pembroke Management LTD Buys 5,247 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $1,110,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,261 shares of company stock worth $26,723,255. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.07. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.31. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.