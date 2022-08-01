Pembroke Management LTD Has $26.29 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up 2.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.26% of A. O. Smith worth $26,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after acquiring an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,944,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,783,000 after buying an additional 177,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,019 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,048,000 after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,824,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.0 %

AOS stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,073. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

