Pembroke Management LTD Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.32% of Lion Electric worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lion Electric by 9,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lion Electric by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,999. The Lion Electric Company has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Electric Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

