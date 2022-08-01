Pembroke Management LTD Increases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.37% of Kornit Digital worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,038. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.77 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

