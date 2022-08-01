Pembroke Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. BRP makes up approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BRP were worth $29,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in BRP by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BRP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,776. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

