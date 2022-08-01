Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 117.6% during the first quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $891.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.27. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.