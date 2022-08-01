Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 489 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peninsula Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $159.10 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on META. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

