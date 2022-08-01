PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.01. The company had a trading volume of 75,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.