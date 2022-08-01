Perdoceo Education (PRDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Perdoceo Education has set its Q2 guidance at $0.36-$0.38 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.32-$1.44 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect Perdoceo Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.1 %
PRDO opened at $13.70 on Monday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $942.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.
