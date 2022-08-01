PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.80.7.90 EPS.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 6.2 %

PKI stock traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.67. 45,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,339. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.66.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.71.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 286,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

