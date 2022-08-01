Permission Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,896.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $9.55 million and $68,896.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,619,298 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io.

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

