Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.81 Million

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003619 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.02 million and $10.81 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile
PERP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.