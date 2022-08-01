Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 6.7% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

