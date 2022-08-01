Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after purchasing an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

