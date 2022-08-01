Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 150,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $50.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

