Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lessened by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

PFE opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

