Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Hits $33.37 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $33.37 million and $382,114.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.41 or 0.99870771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027698 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

