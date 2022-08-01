Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys 129 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

