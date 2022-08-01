Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.33. 65,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,795. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 78.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $408,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

