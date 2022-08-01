PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 575.0% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,563 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.61. 340,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,247,152. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

