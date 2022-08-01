PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after buying an additional 625,859 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $150.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

