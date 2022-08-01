Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 3,186 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.11. 9,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,920. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.9742 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

