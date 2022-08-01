Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.08 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. 73,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

