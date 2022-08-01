Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 883 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. 58,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,100,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

