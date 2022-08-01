Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 9,422 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,167.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,580,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

