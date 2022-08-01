Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 350.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 169,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94.

