Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 404705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3886 per share. This represents a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

