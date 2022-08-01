Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,176 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.05 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

