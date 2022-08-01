Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

