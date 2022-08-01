Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 14,358 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

